Letter: Denial is dangerous
Hal Pullin
Apr 21, 2023

I believe denial of history will set us up to repeat the same mistakes.

I wish everyone could have watched the CNN special on the Holocaust, narrated by Wolf Blitzer on April 14.

I think it is dangerous for our democracy to be in denial and think that fascism can't happen here.

Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, not wanting to be in denial at the end of World War II, said he must see the death camps.

The stories of executions of six million Jews was beyond his imagination. The evil was so much worse than he ever considered.

When Hitler was appointed chancellor of Germany, he was appointed by a democratically elected ruling body. Then he manipulated it into a dictatorship.

He burned all the books.

I once interviewed a German woman who was a child in Germany during the war. She said the only voice she ever heard on the radio was Hitler's.

Let us remember that evil starts with a great orator. Hitler told the German people, who had been defeated in World War I, that they would be great again.

He scapegoated the Jews, creating fear and hate. He also blamed many of Germany's problems on the Jews.

Hitler said that if you told a lie over and over, people will believe it by the third time.

I believe Trump's current rhetoric is intended to radicalize his base.

Let us not be in denial.

Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
