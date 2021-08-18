I was alarmed by an article titled "Code Red" in the Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 10.
The first U.N. report on global warming in 1992 warned us of future direr consequences if we didn't address carbon admissions and greenhouse gases. Worldwide the weather we are now experiencing is a consequence of political denial.
More bad news. The latest U.N. report corrects the first. Global warming is happening more rapidly than first predicted. The conclusion is that the heat domes, droughts, flooding, destructive tropical storms and hurricanes are here to stay and will only get worse.
New projections say we are within a generation or two of the point of no return. This is the time when we cannot change the outcome.
We, the people, need to demand our politicians develop the political will to act. If we sit back in our rocking chairs and do nothing then we are choosing the consequences of the denial of science. Our children's children will pay very severe consequences.
We need both Republicans and Democrats to embrace the science and make lowering and eliminating emissions of greenhouse gases as a top priority.
I am not hopeful. When I consider how the Republican party chooses to deny the science and politicize our COVID responses, I am deeply disturbed.
If the Republicans had embraced the science from the beginning we could have saved up to 400,000 lives. We would now be back to normal and our children's lives would not now be threatened.
Nothing changes politically like us getting up out of our rocking chairs and grabbing our checkbooks.
Let's save the children.
Hal Pullin
Mount Vernon
