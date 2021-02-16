Regarding the mob of "patriots" who chanted “USA” repeatedly while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: How many of them do you think refused or returned the stimulus money given to them in response to a pandemic they claim is a hoax and from a "socialist" government they were trying to overthrow?
Alas, as one of our local Republican leaders recently stated, maybe the mob was really made up of Antifa protestors dressed up in Trump costumes. Yeah OK, that probably explains it.
Jim Halpin
Bow
