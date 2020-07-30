What is a protest? The Skagit Valley Herald's front page presented two versions on July 26: “A rally against racism” in Sedro-Woolley, and a second article about the ongoing violence in Portland and elsewhere.
The Sedro-Woolley event can be seen as a textbook example of peaceable assembly, a right guaranteed to all Americans. The nightly happenings in Portland, Seattle and other cities, by contrast, routinely involve violent attacks on police, property, and people unfortunate enough to be in the vicinity.
Does it make sense to use the same word, protest, to describe both activities? Is standing on a corner with a sign the same as tossing frozen water bottles or setting fires?
Most of us would say no, but there are some politicians who are trying to blur the distinction, to steal the dignity of the Sedro-Woolley demonstration and give it to thugs in Portland. They deny the violence, or when the evidence is too obvious, blame it on the police. That narrative fails because the violence has continued with or without a police response and is often focused on undefended targets such as Starbucks. It is purposeful in the cause of a radical agenda largely unrelated to racial equality.
Words matter, and it is important to maintain the distinction between protest and riot. One is fundamental to free political expression. The other is a direct threat to it. Americans applaud legitimate protest but abhor violence in the streets, which is why politicians and others sympathetic to the looting and rioting work so hard to extend the mantle of legitimate protest to those activities.
We must not let them get away with it.
Mark Lijek
Anacortes
