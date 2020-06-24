I know, and I don’t understand.
I know an amazing woman who works with seniors in Seattle organizing engaging parties, events and activities. I know an author, artist and photographer who has spent his entire career passionate and struggling to survive in these arts.
I know a teacher who has worked with young people pre-K-8 for the past 30 years with unending kindness and dedication. I know an engineer who spent 30 years of his life planning and designing minute medical parts for the advancement of important medical procedures.
I know a mother of two teenage daughters who prioritizes reading and community service above volleyball, girl scouts, shopping and sleepovers. I have a son and a daughter dedicated to their new professions and becoming important citizens in their communities.
When I read about our current president continually spewing vitriol labels and generalizing men and women who follow a Democratic philosophy and party as “left-wing radicalism” and “left-wing mobs” I am appalled, dismayed, and I don’t understand.
I don’t understand these toxic labels.
The men and women I know, and millions more, are peaceful, law-abiding, tax-paying, educated, well read, hardworking citizens of the United States of America.
The U.S. was founded on the motto “E pluribus unum,” out of many, one (1782).
I know it is time for change that will come from positive, peaceful and productive citizens who believe in this motto and live in this way.
Patricia Hayes
Mount Vernon
