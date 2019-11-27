The new convenience store “gateway” in Mount Vernon is a disappointing end result to many years of work on the development of the old seed company at the entry to our beautiful valley.
Here are some thoughts I shared with Mayor Jill Boudreau, who was very responsive and generous with her time, though I will never be convinced this is a good idea.
Mount Vernon is a very desirable town; it is the county seat of a special valley.
Whatever process the city of Mount Vernon has engaged in that produced the result to have a convenience store at the gateway of Mount Vernon is flawed.
This is a generic low-value business and does not deserve the prominent position it has been offered.
We should not welcome random generic development adjacent to our civic locations. The transportation hub, courthouse, adjacent historic buildings create a sense of arrival and civic space. We need to honor and respect what we already have, consider our identity and raise awareness of the possibilities.
This does not represent this place. This type of development will not attract appealing results.
Sheila Klein
Bow
