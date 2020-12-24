I am so saddened by the news that the Great American Outdoors Act is being undermined by this administration and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
This legislation is widely supported by the public and had bipartisan support in Congress. Signed into law in August 2020, it would set aside $9.5 billion to address the huge backlog of maintenance in our national parks and public lands.
The Department of Interior was to submit a list of projects to direct the funding starting in 2021 and continuing for five years. There was a 90-day deadline but strangely by Nov. 2, the list was never submitted even though this list had been drafted back in April. The delay is suspicious as Bernhardt is an oil lobbyist. Curiously too, the president used this piece of popular legislation as a campaign issue to aid in his re-election.
Cindy McGuiness
Mount Vernon
