I moved here last year from California. People in that state are avid recyclers.
We could recycle all containers (yogurt, cottage cheese, mayo bottles,etc.), milk and water jugs, all drink containers, all metal, even plastic bags (until they were banned from use). Practically the only things we couldn't recycle (besides styrofoam) were plastic utensils, waxed cartons, treated paper and cereal box liners. I was disappointed and appalled to discover that Washingtonians can recycle only paper, cardboard, aluminum cans and plastic drink bottles (and the latter two have no redemption value).
I am forever pulling cans and bottles out of public trash cans as well as bottles, cans, paper and brochures out of the wastebaskets where I work. People here seem virtually apathetic about recycling. Californians think of the Pacific Northwest as the paragon of eco-friendly living, but I am sorry to say that they are sorely mistaken. It seems quite the opposite. And the landfills just get bigger and bigger.
Pat Lane
Mount Vernon
