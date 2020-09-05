Tuning in to the president's elaborately staged reality show, the thought immediately came to mind, "Nero fiddles while Rome burns." Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuating their homes and businesses because Hurricane Laura was bearing down on them while the president of the United States was telling everyone how wonderful he is.
He was talking to more than 1,000 admiring worshippers sitting shoulder to shoulder, with no masks, during the worst pandemic in 100 years. He told the audience what a wonderful job his administration has done containing COVID-19. That would be one admirer for each one of the 1,000 persons who died that day, bringing the total who have died to over 180,000, and counting.
Is this responsible leadership? He did not mention the latest shooting in the back of a Black father. Social unrest is another pandemic in our country for which the president's only answer seems to be law and order.
Another of the president's cronies, Steve Bannon, was arrested last week for fraud. How many of the president's close associates have gone to prison?
As the time approaches for one of the most important events in our lives, which is to vote for a new president, how are you going to decide whether Donald Trump is incompetent and unfit to be re-elected to the highest office in our country?
The man is desperate and dangerous. The corruption we see is only the tip of the iceberg.
Wake up, America.
Arliss Abbott
Mount Vernon
