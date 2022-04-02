Remember the left-brain/right-brain theory that suggested one of the two hemispheres of our brains was dominant? Left-brainers were said to be more analytical and methodical, more oriented to language, logic and fact, with right-brainers more given to imagination, intuition and creativity.
Because it would have explained so much about our politics, it’s too bad that theory has been discounted (healthline.com). In our brains and in the world, some do seem comfortable with logic and proven facts while others prefer the imaginative, even the fantasies of QAnon (nymag.com). What could be neater?
It turns out, though, our brains are far more complicated than the left-brain/right-brain theory can explain. It’s sad to see such a handy theory bite the dust, but I have another to take its place. Instead of distinct logic and imagination hemispheres, is it possible we have “I” and “we” sides of the brain?
That thought came to me during the Judge Ketanji Jackson confirmation hearings, as I watched various senators’ behavior illustrate the difference between statesmen and politicians.
The hearings would certainly support an “I/we” way of looking at brains. Some senators used their questions to fire shots in the culture wars that sustain their sorry careers, while others asked Jackson sensible questions about her background and experience.
So, which was the politician and which the statesman? Their questions revealed them. Did they advance only their interests or those of the country as a whole?
On the politician-statesman spectrum, the politician occupies the narrow end; the statesman, the larger, more generous and encompassing.
The same could be said about laws and policies. Are they good for the many or for only the few? For the “we” of the nation or the “I” of “me?”
