I don’t know Jesus. Never met him. Don’t know anyone who has. But from what I have read and learned, he seemed to be a very kind and caring individual. Maybe one of the kindest persons to have walked this Earth.
For this reason, it is beyond me to understand how people who claim to follow the teachings of this kind person feel justified in discriminating against people who are different from them. Specifically, at this moment, I am referring to people in the LGBTQ community. My belief is that an individual such as Jesus would be much more accepting of people in the LGBTQ community than those who discriminate against them.
So, the Equality Act amendment to include LGBTQ protections passed by the House and now heading to the Senate should be a no-brainer. If Republicans in the Senate who oppose this amendment say it is because of concerns expressed by "religious groups," maybe they should question those groups and not the amendment.
The fact that we need laws in place in order to treat people the same as we ourselves want to be treated should have us all questioning our beliefs. Who would Jesus discriminate against? Who should any of us discriminate against?
Doug Robinson
Bow
