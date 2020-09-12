The recent exposure of Trump’s comments about American service men and women, especially our dead and wounded heroes, disgusted me. This isn’t fake news. The information in the Atlantic Monthly article that broke the story has been confirmed, in whole or in part, by numerous other sources, including conservative media.
What is truly shocking is how little these horrible statements matter to Trump supporters. Frankly, after four years of watching Trump in action, I have no idea what people see in him. His lies are grotesque, he seems to have no moral compass, and yet he regards himself, without any justification, as the greatest president since Lincoln.
I remember when Nixon’s presidency unraveled under the Watergate investigation. What we found as the years passed was that Watergate was just the tip of the iceberg. Nixon was corrupt and self-serving to the core with absolutely no concern for anything but raw power.
So it will be with Donald Trump. Ultimately, his tax filings will be examined by both the attorney general of New York and the U.S. attorney general. We already know what we will find there.
The question isn’t whether Trump will be called strictly to account for his bad acts, but when. The Trump presidency is a dumpster fire and a rolling catastrophe. History will be as cruel to him as he has been to so many others. Trump recently stated that “only an animal” would utter these vile statements about our brave soldiers. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
James Winchester
La Conner
