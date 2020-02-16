It was with great sadness that I read the front-page article announcing that homeless people who had been living in their cars near downtown Mount Vernon, some for over two years, were being told they could no longer be there.
Mayor Jill Boudreau is quoted on the one hand as saying that the homeless were in no way being targeted, while on the other hand pointing out the impact that the homeless have on local businesses. She could at least have the courage to state exactly what the motivation is, instead of trying to have it both ways. Trying to spin it as making the area parking regulations “uniform” is just painful and sad.
Another note in the article pointed out that no area churches have stepped forward to provide a location for folks living in their cars. Basically these people are being tossed out with no attempt by anyone to help them. Love your neighbors?
We just purchased a home in Mount Vernon and have been congratulating ourselves on finding a progressive and homey community. Having read this article, I am infinitely disheartened.
Asaph Murfin
Mount Vernon
