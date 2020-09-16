I have lived in this wonderful valley for 40 years, during most of which I was a physician. I am now dismayed to see the political division on display in this community when it comes to the health and well being of each other.
This worldwide pandemic comes at a time when everything in our country has become political. Meanwhile, we have lost almost 200,000 people to this illness. Health workers have died caring for the sick. What can we as individuals do to help?
We are simply asked to wear a mask. This is not for our own individual protection. Most masks do not protect the wearer as much as they protect everyone else.
Our president has chosen not to wear a mask. This signal has been taken up by his party, including some local candidates.
I can only assume that any politician in our community who chooses not to don a mask is choosing this either because they do not care about others in our community or have decided, against science and social responsibility, to pander to those of their constituency who have similar disregard.
Who really are the essential workers in our community? Aren’t they those who must stand at a cash register, stock shelves with groceries, handle our refuse and go to work every day as a matter of survival? Aren’t they the ones most vulnerable to those who disregard the well being of others?
I now ask why candidates would be willing to disrespect those who make it possible for all of us to have a functioning local economy, those who actually risk their lives for us, and are essential on a day to day basis.
Have they no shame?
Jerry Eisner
Mount Vernon
