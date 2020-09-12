I am very distressed that the Skagit County Republicans could hold a party for over 400 people during this time of a pandemic. It appears to me that their gathering is a blatant disregard for others that could be affected. I believe it was our area that had one of the first outbreaks of the COVID-19 when a choire gathered to hold a practice singing event. And now here we are with Republicans showing no concern for others.
Where were others that could have called this gathering out as they sold their tickets/reservations for this? And they said the tables only held six instead of eight persons. Tell me, is this social distancing?
I thought we were supposed to be helping the numbers to go down. Guess Republicans think they are entitled to do it their way — no masks, no social distancing and the heck with others.
Sandra Turtle
Mount Vernon
