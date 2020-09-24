If Trump nominates a new justice before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is interred, then my flag, at half mast, will be inverted.
This is a national distress. Tradition, respect, courtesy, gone in a rush.
If the Senate acts on this, well, anyone who follows American politics will know without a doubt how two-faced our system is.
Now we all should know a tiny taste of what it is like to have a treaty broken. Let’s all fly our flags in distress.
Robert Pare
Bow
