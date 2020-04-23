A right to infect?
Two-thousand demonstrators, including a Republican state representative who called for a rebellion, reportedly appeared at the State Capitol on Sunday, April 19, to urge Gov. Jay Inslee to lift the stay-at-home order.
State Rep. Robert Sutherland, R-Granite Falls, who carried a pistol tucked into his pants urged those gathered to start a revolt if state officials tried to enforce the temporary ban on recreational fishing, telling the governor, "You send your goons with guns, we will defend ourselves.”
Hold it a darned minute. Those “goons with guns” are law enforcement officers with the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Their jobs just got a lot more dangerous because of Sutherland's rhetoric. Bottom line: Nearly 70% of Republicans said they supported a national stay-at-home order, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Ninety-five percent of Democrats backed such a measure. If Sutherland and other fringe elements and their Republican instigators were only endangering each other with their political rallies, few would care. But they are endangering entire communities.
Sutherland is not representing the people in Granite Falls or those in the rest of the 39th Legislative District. For the good of everyone, he and his ilk need to get voted out of office.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.