How long will it be before the bronze monument of six Marines raising the American flag atop Iwo Jima must be torn down because of the pain it brings to the hearts of some Japanese people who view it?

The same might be asked about the Statue of Liberty by those who got put back on the boat that brought them here.

Just wondering.

Denny Sather

Mount Vernon

