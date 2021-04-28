Thank you for printing the opinion piece (Sunday, April 4) about the voter suppression bills sweeping through states with Republican legislatures.
There are efforts in Congress to protect voting rights and undo some of the damage to trust in our elections. I have been concerned that our senators, Murray and Cantwell, will let the filibuster put a stop to the progress Congress is making to protect elections even though they strongly support voting rights legislation.
The filibuster is inherently undemocratic and not required under the Constitution. It is nothing more than a Senate tradition. It allows the minority party to essentially veto any legislation by requiring 60 votes to end the filibuster.
It used to be that senators had to keep talking in order to keep the filibuster going, but now all they have to do is send an email saying they intend to filibuster.
How long will Murray and Cantwell let the filibuster and the minority party block the will of the people expressed in the 2020 election?
Suzanne Butler
Mount Vernon
