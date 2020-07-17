Viruses behave a lot like wildfires which spread until they run out of fuel. Similarly, the COVID virus will spread until the vast majority of an infected population have either been infected or vaccinated, thus rendering them immune to the disease. Experts call this condition “herd immunity” and say it requires 70% to 90% of a population to be immune before the virus will be stopped; in Skagit County that is at least 88,000 people.
To date around 600 people have tested positive for the virus and experts say that is likely 20% of total infections. If true, we currently have around 3,000 people immune to COVID. Without a vaccine, that leaves us with at least 85,000 infections to go for herd immunity. So, how is that going to work with the experts’ phased reopening plans focused on minimizing COVID infections?
We are currently stuck in Phase 2 because we have recently exceeded our allowed limit of 31 positive tests in a 14-day period. If that is 20% of the total cases we could actually have 155 total cases in a 14-day period, or an average of 11 cases per day. At that rate herd immunity won’t be reached for at least 7,747 days, or 21-plus years without a vaccine.
Focusing on the number of new cases misses the point. There will continue to be new cases until we reach herd immunity, with or without a vaccine. What continues to be important, and should be our focus, is the protection of the vulnerable, their treatment and the consequences of continuing current policies. Thankfully politicians are no longer stupidly sending infected people into nursing homes. However, the policies recommended by the health experts and some politicians continue to destroy jobs, businesses and lives.
Roger Barber
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.