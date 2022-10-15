...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Southwest Clean Air Agency
Northwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
It’s too bad Donald Trump is not on the ballot this time around.
Six years ago, aside from his TV persona and constant media presence, he was an unknown political quantity. During his four years in the White House and most days since, the nation has come to know him much better. Even two years ago, long before it was obvious to many that he was the kind of man who wouldn’t blink at running off with bundles of the nation’s property, we knew him well enough not to re-elect him.
His craving for the spotlight led to both his initial success and to his eventual failure. The nation got to know him too well.
The same is unfortunately not true of all politicians. Once elected, if they avoid scandals and controversies, most manage to stay under the radar. Then, every two or four years they reappear and ask us to renew their contracts. Aside from an occasional news report, their self-serving communications to constituents, and statements in election year voters' guides, we know little about what they have been up to while in office.
But their votes and the origin of their campaign contributions are a matter of public record. Thanks to the internet, both are easy to access.
For state races, incumbents’ voting records are available at “justfacts.votesmart.org.” For federal races, at “govtrack.us.” The Money Hunt tracks political contributions for all candidates.
Want to know if your senators or representatives favor women’s reproductive rights? If they believe the rich should pay their fair share? Do they wish to restrict or expand voting rights? Do they think ready availability of assault weapons makes us safer? Or perhaps still believe climate change is a hoax?
Check before you vote. By their votes and campaign contributors, ye shall know them.
