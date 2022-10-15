It’s too bad Donald Trump is not on the ballot this time around.  

Six years ago, aside from his TV persona and constant media presence, he was an unknown political quantity. During his four years in the White House and most days since, the nation has come to know him much better. Even two years ago, long before it was obvious to many that he was the kind of man who wouldn’t blink at running off with bundles of the nation’s property, we knew him well enough not to re-elect him.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.