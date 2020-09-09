Over the course of the last 50 years or so, the United States has been an advocate for voting rights throughout the world. I am wondering who will step up from the global community to help ensure that our votes are safe.
This letter is a call for consciousness that each of us can hold: Our votes all count, and everything should be done to protect them. The article in the Skagit Valley Herald of Tuesday by The Associated Press, “In Battleground Areas, Absentee Ballot Rejections Could Triple” is a loud cry for Voter Protection.
Let’s do what we can, and support our local polling places. And if your signature has changed significantly, step out and renew it at the county elections office.
Gabrielle Conatore
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.