It was nice to see the “fall fresh” article and pictures about apple crushing on the front page of the paper.
However, the article, which was headlined “Cider Press Rules,” left out one important rule about apple pressing. Once apples are pressed and the juice is strained, the juice needs to be pasteurized, which can be done by simply heating it to 160 degrees. (Food Safety News)
It needs to be pasteurized because potentially deadly food pathogens such as E. coli and salmonella can actually be in the juice. Young children, people with weakened immune systems and older people are especially vulnerable to this kind of food poisoning.
While some people will roll their eyes at this advice, saying that no one they ever knew got sick from fresh homemade apple juice, it’s important to know that some food-borne pathogens have mutated into far stronger versions of their earlier forms. That means it takes far fewer of them to sicken someone.
Still in doubt? Just search online for “pasteurizing fresh-made apple juice.”
In the future, cider-pressing demonstrations can be accompanied with bottles of fresh-pressed cider that has been pasteurized and chilled. That way, people can enjoy the apple-cider pressing but also the taste of “safe” homemade apple cider.
As for commercial apple cider or juice sold in stores or restaurants, almost all of it is pasteurized. However, there are some companies that don’t pasteurize their juice and usually label it as “raw.” Consumers are advised to look at the bottle labels and also at warning notices about this on menus.
Cookson Beecher
Sedro-Woolley
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.