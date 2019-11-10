The Skagit County Fairgrounds is home to many activities for the people.

A place for gardeners to show their expertise, a place for kids to show their animals and the Skagit County Fair.

Now some developer wants to tear it down and cram a bunch of housing and all the traffic that goes with it in the people's land.

I say bull ... Look around at all the vacant land available and tell the developers to leave the people's places alone.

Richard Kruml

Sedro-Woolley

More from this section

Load comments