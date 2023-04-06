This year, that tax month starts on April Fools’ Day seems more appropriate than ever.
Republicans are again making loud threats about defaulting on the nation’s debt, while simultaneously failing to propose a budget of their own. Instead of drafting a budget, they take refuge in vagueness and threats to plunge the world into a recession, imitating the plot device that has criminals staging an explosion in one part of town to distract from the bank they’re robbing a mile away.
A close look at our taxing and spending habits reveals much that Republicans don’t want us to notice.
The largest portion of the national debt was caused by Republican tax cuts during the Reagan, Bush II and Trump administrations. Without those cuts that primarily benefitted corporations and the top 10%, the national debt would long ago have trended toward zero (americanprogress.org).
It is Republicans who commonly make use of the nation’s credit card and then brazenly refuse to pay the bill. Some might call them deadbeats.
Republicans also like to whine because the wealthy pay so much in taxes. They say it’s unfair. But if all taxes are considered as a portion of their income, the tax burden between rich and poor is almost even, the poor devoting about 25% of their income to taxes, the rich, 28% (nyreview.com). And that small difference is more than compensated for by the greater benefits in direct payments, subsidies and tax credits the rich receive, with the top 20% receiving 40% more than the bottom 20% (nyreview.com).
Noisily beating their hackneyed anti-tax-and-spend drum, Republicans are again attempting to drown out the quiet voices of arithmetic and reason.
They apparently hope most Americans can be fooled, not just on April 1, but all year long.
