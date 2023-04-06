This year, that tax month starts on April Fools’ Day seems more appropriate than ever.

Republicans are again making loud threats about defaulting on the nation’s debt, while simultaneously failing to propose a budget of their own. Instead of drafting a budget, they take refuge in vagueness and threats to plunge the world into a recession, imitating the plot device that has criminals staging an explosion in one part of town to distract from the bank they’re robbing a mile away.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.