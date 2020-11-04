Hospice of the Northwest was recently a major part of our lives, and we saw firsthand what a marvelous, well-run and caring organization it is.
It was top-notch care from highly trained doctors, nurses, social workers and bath aides, and it included a masseuse and spiritualist. It was very comforting for the patient and the family to know these services were available and that we could phone for help and advice at any time.
They make a very difficult situation easier to handle and walked with us through the process of decline or improvement as needed.
Hospice of the Northwest is fantastic and taking it from a nonprofit to for-profit would change many things, most notably the quality care and services. Death doesn’t need to be a “for-profit” proposition. Let’s leave the dignity there for the patient and family.
Please rethink your options.
Robin Wadleigh
Anacortes
