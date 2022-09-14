The Sept. 8 letter headlined "Paying the bills" shared amusement at the fact that a piece on student loan forgiveness plan was near Dave Ramsey’s column in the Money section in the Tuesday edition about being responsible in paying bills.
Two things really stuck in my craw. First, the letter referenced "Brandon," which is a euphemism for a vulgar insult of Joe Biden. A reporter interviewing Brandon Brown about his first NASCAR win misheard the crowd’s vulgar anti-Biden chant, and "Let’s go Brandon" unintentionally gave supporters of former President Donald Trump a new rallying cry. I have subscribed to the SVH for 27 years and am disappointed that the editors responsible for publishing this letter either didn’t understand the reference or, worse yet, amplified this thinly veiled and extraordinarily foul phrase.
Second, I noticed that the author failed to mention that Trump, who has loudly criticized Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, has characterized himself as The King of Debt. In an interview with Norah O’Donnell (2016), Trump stated “I’m the king of debt. I’m great with debt. Nobody knows debt better than me. I’ve made a fortune by using debt, and if things don’t work out I renegotiate the debt."
Notably, Trump has declared personal bankruptcy seven times and settled claims of fraud against Trump University for $25 million.
Crude people have always been amongst us but increasingly have come out of the shadows since Trump championed their causes, amplified their voices and legitimized their crudeness and lawlessness.
