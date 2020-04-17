I would like to offer a different slant to this pandemic I have not yet seen addressed in this paper. Nearly every day I see so many negative letters written to the editor. Surely someone must be to blame for this awful disease that is crippling our country. We could name so many.
However I believe both the Republican and Democratic politicians are trying their best working around the clock to make us all safer. So many of our medical supplies were in short supply and were quickly depleted.
No one expected a disaster of this nature to happen so quickly. I think we all in some small way can try and be a solution to this problem, help a neighbor, call someone to comfort or pray with them.
These officials have been elected by the American people. We are all Americans in this together. In our country we have been so blessed by God. Let us look to Him at this time.
Let us not let this divide our beautiful country.
Ruth Brooks
Mount Vernon
