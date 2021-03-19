Where is America headed politically when we elect nonsensical figureheads to Congress, people who openly confess: I’ve got no idea about nothin’ and I stick to it? Nero, the Roman Emperor (54-68 A.D.) appointed a horse to his Senate. With QAnon representatives, is this where we are, or going?
It certainly gives credence to our political system as a “horse race.”
At least horse-senators can’t do much harm, as long as they stick to neighing. But what about the Lindsey Grahams, Jim Jordans, Marjorie Greens, or even the Washington state senator who pairs intimidation with freedom of expression by supporting deadly weapons inside government buildings? (NPR)
Seeking friendships in the gutter has one outlet: the storm drain.
Hearing what the hooligans hollered at the Capitol on Jan. 6, “We want our country back” and “Stop the steal” were some of the dumbest slogans I’ve ever heard.
Which country were they referring to, and where did they live previously? Perhaps in their utopian dream of a Northern Somalia, stacked with militia training camps? I’m very pleased and relieved that my vote “stopped their steal.”
The system isn’t flawless, but accepting misinformation, violence and destruction just makes it worse. The “steal” didn’t work this time, and I hope it never will. The making of a “golden image” of Trump was misguided; don’t those who worship golden idols suffer severe consequences? (Exodus 32)
I suspect it didn’t go so well for the idol, either. But that’ll be up to the courts.
Let us instead have the Promised Land.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
