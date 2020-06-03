2019 was a missed opportunity when several U.S. senators failed to join Mitt Romney in his vote to impeach Donald Trump.
Then Mike Pence as president could have pardoned him, so maybe he could continue to enjoy his golf and holdings, without interference from authorities — now still in progress — time will tell.
It will take some time, as Joe Biden and his female vice president work to reclaim the original concept of the United States of America during 2021. Concerned about Biden and his second term as president? His VP and another female VP will continue to correct this male-dominated attitude and bluster observed in the current situation.
Folks, your children and grandchildren deserve your action and your vote (by mail) to salvage the opportunities and freedoms in our 200-plus year history for all native-born and naturalized citizens of the U.S.A.
Don’t let reality star Donald Trump win and hand you and your family’s future over to the unknown powers that will eliminate the freedoms that your veterans earned for you.
Final thought: Biden will give scientists time to develop a vaccine. Trump has expressed his ideas, and it reminds me of other procedures used at Auschwitz and Bergen Belsen during WWII — history repeating itself.
B. E. “Bud” Browell (WWII Vet)
Anacortes
