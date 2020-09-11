We walk our dog each morning, and sometimes we go to the little park near our home. We always pick up after her because, as the sign there says, “There is no poop fairy.”
Some of our neighbors disagree. They don’t pick up after their dogs or themselves. After using the park, they leave their fast food garbage behind. Sometimes it makes it to the garbage cans; sometimes it doesn’t. There are plenty of cans there. They only overfill the one closest to the table where they ate. And they’re not too careful there either, because the crows drag out refuse that’s easy to get at.
People apparently believe there is a poop fairy, or that someone else will pick up after them. At the start of the pandemic, these were the people who left their used masks and gloves on the ground for someone else to pick up. Now, most people wear masks. But I see that 400 citizens of a local political party got themselves together in an airplane hangar to hear leadership spout how little they regarded Gov. Inslee and his plans to keep us alive.
I’m not a fan of people who demand their “rights” while ignoring their responsibilities.
There is no poop fairy. We must pick up after ourselves.
Kenneth Field
Burlington
