This letter speaks to the proposal to sell Hospice of the Northwest to a for-profit organization, which is a really bad idea.
I am a volunteer with Hospice of the Northwest and have seen and been a part of this major asset to this community.
Currently, Hospice serves with heart, working to find ways to serve all in the community who need their service, not just the ones who can make a profit for the owner of the business.
I was working for the Bell System in 1984 when a large corporation filed a lawsuit against the Bell System in order to gain a portion of its profit. Customer Service ended as we knew it, and we’ve never gotten it back ... it’s all about the bottom line. The phrase that has echoed down the halls of history since then is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Same goes with Hospice of the Northwest. They have a proven track record that stands as one of the best in the business. Leave them alone.
Jane Fraser
Sedro-Woolley
