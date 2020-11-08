Don’t sell local
hospice to nonprofit
As a 10-year contributor of wild blackberry pies to the annual Hospice of the Northwest fundraiser, I have been proud to be able to substantially bring in funds that are used to cover myriad needs.
Hospice nurses and other staff have a unique reputation of gentle, competent care. Anyone I know, including my husband, daughter and two sons have had endless praise for their care at their end of life — never a negative comment of any kind.
I agree with others that selling the nonprofit hospice agency to a for-profit company is a bad idea.
Elma Johnson
Burlington
