As of May 1, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 60,000 U.S. residents. Although our nation accounts for just 4.25% of the world’s population, 25% of the global fatalities have occurred here, and we have 33% of the people infected worldwide.
For those and other reasons so-called “re-open” protests are mindless, selfish acts that go far beyond the quest for “freedom.”
Protests we’ve been hearing about are being supported by a network of billionaire-funded front groups who have no regard for the rights and safety of working people.
The protests around the country to “open up the economy” are not the grassroots movements they’d have you believe. The protest in Idaho was planned by an anti-worker group called the Idaho Freedom Foundation, and here in Washington, an employee of the anti-worker “Freedom” Foundation has planned anti-quarantine protests.
As the Center for Media and Democracy reports, protests are “being coordinated and financed, at least in part, by big-money right-wing interests, including some of the same forces that sparked the Tea Party in 2009.”
First responders do not enjoy the safety of staying home. Police, firefighters and EMTs are still out responding to crises and saving lives.
Health care workers like nurses and home care workers are still serving the most vulnerable Americans and struggling with shortages of personal protective equipment.
Grocery store workers and delivery drivers have stepped up to keep our families fed. They interact with hundreds of people daily, putting them squarely into the danger zone for infection.
A rush to re-open without protections for workers will lead to an explosion of the disease, many more deaths and another shutdown.
Protests to re-open prematurely are unthinkable assaults on these brave workers and could threaten the welfare of everyone in our state.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
