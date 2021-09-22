Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I think the headline of the article "Election integrity group not associated with Skagit County" (Sept. 18) gives credence to a group that maligns the term "election integrity."
You could have said "so-called election integrity group" or better yet "Democracy misinformation group."
For the county to say "we appreciate what the group is trying to do" is most unfortunate.
Like other Republican groups around the country, what this group is trying to do has nothing to do with election integrity, but is trying to cast doubt on the legitimate results of the last presidential election and is damaging to our (imperfect) democracy.
