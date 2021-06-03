My son teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History and Economics in Boise, Idaho. He is furious about the new law that forbids teachers from teaching Critical Race Theory in public schools. He does not teach it and does not want to.
CRT refers to university and law school studies about how laws are written related to or differentially applied to people according to their race. The same techniques are used to study issues of gender, disability, etc. I looked it up online and, having a B.S. degree and teaching certificate, could not comprehend all of the technical language.
An earnest historian, my son years ago convinced the Boise district to accept his use of Howard Zinn's "The People's History of the United States," a secondary text. He pointed out that his college credit courses needed to teach critical thinking, which demands knowing the full range of a subject and the ability to compare points of view.
The laws against CRT are a conservative political attempt to continue the practice of states approving curriculums that present a whitewashed version of history. This is not new. We owe our children the whole truth at age-appropriate levels. Should German children not know about the Holocaust? Russians about the Gulag? Chinese the truth about the Great Leap Forward?
Of course, children shouldn't be made to feel guilty based on the history of their race. Or inferior, or superior. All children should grow up to feel responsible for helping achieve and participate in a more just, safe and healthy society, We can't build a better future without understanding the realities of the past and present. Or without full equality and opportunity for all. A democracy cannot tolerate dictatorship in politics or in education. Don't let it happen here.
Ginny Darvill
Mount Vernon
