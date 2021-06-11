The removal of the climate-warming carbon dioxide from the air through farming sounds very attractive.
Photosynthesis by green plants does take CO2 from the air and converts it into hydrocarbons.
However, these hydrocarbons are not biologically stable. The hydrocarbons are converted back to CO2 by micro-organisms when the plants die. There is no long-term removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. (wikipedia)
An exception to this is shellfish farming, or more accurately bivalve (clams, cockles, mussels, scallops and oysters) farming. (wikipedia)
While bivalves do not capture CO2 from the air, they eat phytoplankton (microalgae) that do remove the air dissolved CO2 from the water. After digestion of the microalgae, much of the hydrocarbon is converted to calcium carbonate that makes up the bivalve’s shell, most of the animal’s weight.
The marine-culture production of these shellfish was 13 million tons in 2010. The food source for this bivalve harvest came from the environment without added resources.
All of this shellfish farming was for the production of this high-value human food source, with the shell mass as a waste product. What if we grew shellfish for their ability to remove CO2 from the environment and store it as stable calcium carbonate shells?
Bivalves have been used for applications other than human food. Their filter feeding capability has been used to remove bacteria and toxic algae pollution from our waters. Similarly, sewage treatment plants could be turned into freshwater mussel growing farms.
Many farms have algae overgrown ponds, due to nitrogen rich fertilizer runoff, that could be used to feed freshwater mussels. The crushed mussels may make excellent chicken feed. A government purchase plan for farm-grown bivalve shells would go a long way to expand this opportunity.
Save the environment, eat bivalves.
Jack Uren
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
