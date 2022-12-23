I was composing this letter about the Georgia runoff election when an article in the Skagit Valley Herald beat me to it.
"Georgia race shouldn't have been that close" was the headline of a Kansas City Star editorial that was reprinted in the Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 9.
The Star stated it thought Hershel Walker was the worst major Senate candidate in modern history.
My sentiments exactly.
After watching his interviews, I thought this former famous Georgia football player had taken too many hits to the head.
I also thought this is a Trump kind of guy — no qualifications, questionable ethical and moral behavior, can't follow a narrative and makes things up as he goes.
One might conclude that the Republican Party has no standards of honor, ethics, integrity or minimum qualifications for its candidates.
So how do you sell snake oil?
Money, lots of money. Over $300 million was spent on this race alone.
That is obscene. Walker got 49% of the vote.
In 2010, the conservative Supreme Court opened the door in the Citizens United decision to unlimited campaign funding, much of which is untraceable dark money, including funds from foreign governments.
Big money has slowly been eroding our democracy by creating deep divisions between our people bought with expensive attack ads.
These ads are designed to create fear of the other candidate or party.
The more fear, the more extreme the political positions become.
If you attack your opposition with mind-numbing, brain-washing attack ads, you can cover a multitude of your own sins. You can hide the fact that you have no proposed solutions.
I predict that the campaign reform legislation that has been passed by the House will get filibustered by Senate Republicans.
The big-money dudes are not out to serve the common good but to preserve wealth, power and privilege.
