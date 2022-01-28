When was the last time you rolled your eyes at some politician on TV? Or the last time someone said something, and you just thought, “Are you kidding me? You believe that stuff? Really!?”

The answer is education. Educated people are better at thinking for themselves instead of eating up whatever agenda gets spoon-fed to them and dutifully regurgitating it on command.

I took a few years off after high school, worked in the food industry, got yelled at by angry customers, learned a lot and made very little money. I saved up what I could, started at community college, applied for scholarships and got a degree from the U of W. I now pay as much in taxes as I used to make, and I never have to listen to someone scream at me over salad dressing again.

I never would have succeeded in college without the solid foundation high school provided. I am where I am today primarily because of high school, no exaggeration.

I’m getting headaches from rolling my eyes at people. We need more people who can think for themselves and make their own decisions. Vote for education; vote yes on the levy.

Kathryn Howland

Sedro-Woolley

