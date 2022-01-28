...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
When was the last time you rolled your eyes at some politician on TV? Or the last time someone said something, and you just thought, “Are you kidding me? You believe that stuff? Really!?”
The answer is education. Educated people are better at thinking for themselves instead of eating up whatever agenda gets spoon-fed to them and dutifully regurgitating it on command.
I took a few years off after high school, worked in the food industry, got yelled at by angry customers, learned a lot and made very little money. I saved up what I could, started at community college, applied for scholarships and got a degree from the U of W. I now pay as much in taxes as I used to make, and I never have to listen to someone scream at me over salad dressing again.
I never would have succeeded in college without the solid foundation high school provided. I am where I am today primarily because of high school, no exaggeration.
I’m getting headaches from rolling my eyes at people. We need more people who can think for themselves and make their own decisions. Vote for education; vote yes on the levy.
