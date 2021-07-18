The purpose of this letter is to address statements made in the article “Three vie for seat on Sedro-Woolley School Board” on July 13.
I am an educator and have been with the School District for 27 years teaching Health, Physical Education and Social Studies. I have taught at Evergreen Elementary and currently teach at Sedro-Woolley High School. I am familiar with the curriculum that has been used, and is currently used, in our district.
The two challengers have brought up concerns regarding what may be taught in the schools. All of us teach curriculum that has been mandated and approved by OSPI and the Sedro-Woolley School Board. Students at all levels and within all subjects are taught critical thinking skills and tools to analyze accurate information and form their own judgments based on facts.
As was stated in the article per OSPI, students are taught “diversity, equity and inclusion.” These are not political issues or racist issues; they are human issues.
Honestly, it is insulting to me as a teacher in this School District that potential School Board members are insinuating that educators would be less than professional and would not continue to teach the curriculum and skills that are mandated and would instead push “political views and a leftist agenda."
Stacy Price
Edmonds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.