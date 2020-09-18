Here is to all the people who weighed in on the Republican gathering. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t recall anything about pandemic concerns with all the protests from any of them. Polarizing.
If you are driving Oakes Avenue in Anacortes, you will see two signs in a yard reading “United we stand” and “Divided we fall.“ Good saying, right? The problem is that the first is painted blue and the second is painted red. My thought was this, by doing that it implies that Democrats unite and Republicans divide. With adding a dedicated color, you have made a division in your statement.
Marvin Wold
Anacortes
