It was encouraging to see the recent news report that Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki organized a meeting of local officials to continue to explore next steps in addressing the homelessness crisis in our communities. (Skagit Valley Herald, Jan. 28)
However, it was equally distressing to see the quote from Mount Vernon Mayor Jill Boudreau, who reportedly said she was glad that Janicki took a leadership role because “human services is the responsibility of county government.”
Part of what makes this so distressing is that this was not the first such comment from the mayor, nor would it be the last.
I attended the Housing Summit last October where Mayor Boudreau made remarks to the effect that people should not be looking to government to solve the homelessness crisis. And at a meeting in January with Gov. Jay Inslee and local officials, she reportedly asked Inslee to release a vision of what the homelessness support system should look like.
She added that there was a perception that Mount Vernon wasn’t doing enough to address the issue, but that it doesn’t have a funding source for it.
Since the mayor seems content to look elsewhere for leadership, let’s look at Anacortes. That city will vote Feb. 11 on whether to increase the local sales tax by 1/10th of 1% to generate more than $650,000 annually to help address homelessness. That may not be the $2 million Boudreau suggests is needed for a shelter, but it’s a start.
No local resident expects local governments like Mount Vernon to “do it all.” But elected leaders are elected to lead, not follow. If the mayor believes we should look elsewhere for leadership, maybe the voters need to keep that in mind at the next mayoral election.
Ted Maloney
Mount Vernon
