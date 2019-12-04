Thumbs up to Brandon Stone of the Skagit Valley Herald for making public that Diking District 19 has not complied with state financial reporting laws, for over 10 years running. A free press works well when it holds elected officials accountable.
Thumbs down to Diking District Commissioner Breckenridge when quoted in the same article stating, “It’s impossible for us to misappropriate funds.” Commissioner, please look up the definition of “impossible” and then look up the definition of “improbable.”
No matter the amount of the funds, they are still public monies gathered and spent by elected officials on behalf of the taxpayers.
Accountability begins locally.
Not an impossible feat.
Patrick Booth
Mount Vernon
