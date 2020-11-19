The 2020 election cycle is over, almost.
There are still the runoffs in Georgia and the threats of legal actions regarding alleged wrongdoing. Every day I receive pleas for more money to help support someone’s efforts in one or both of these. Before the election I received several text messages, and maybe a call or more, a day asking for money. Interestingly, in the text messages, I don’t remember anyone asking for my vote, just money.
There are various figures floating around about how much was spent on campaigning during the 2020 election cycle. So far, the figure I have seen given the most often is around $14 billion. Figures I can find for both Trump and Biden show their campaigns spending well over a billion, apiece. That is to gain a job that pays $400,000 a year. I could go on and on about the graft and corruption this points toward, but do I need to?
The sickness, the disease that is destroying, yes destroying, the America of myth and legend is outed in whole by these campaign expenditures. They show as clearly as anything that America has become the land of the dollar, by the dollar, for the dollar. America is no longer being seen nor operated as a home (“land of the free, home of the brave”); it is run as a business. The qualities we value in a home — stability, safety, love, belonging — are daily being sacrificed on the altar of “profit”.
Just as we are organic beings with certain needs in order to be whole and healthy, a nation is an organic entity with similar needs. Those governing any nation ignore that reality at the peril of the nation.
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
