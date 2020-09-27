President Trump has done more to help with our economy, our freedoms, our employment — especially things Obama said were gone forever — African American and Latino employment, border security, standing up to foreign regimes, our friendship with Israel, peace in the Middle East, the coronavirus, etc., than Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, the Clintons — more than all the Democrat leadership combined.
By the way, what has Biden contributed in his 47 years of Washington politics?
The Democrat Party is a farce. They say one thing while demonstrating another. Their double standards are ludicrous.
Who’s fueling this nightmare? Not conservatives. Not the Trump supporters. The left feeds on people’s ignorance. That’s why there’s no full-scale condemnation. They don’t want to anger their support base. Don’t be fooled about the importance of this election. We’re in a literal fight for our freedom, our liberties, our faith and our heritage as a nation.
The socialists care nothing about these, but we should and must protect them. If you want an eye opener check out Biden’s 110-page manifesto. Then ask yourself “Is this the America I want to live in?”
They would rather see this country literally destroyed than to see Trump reelected. It’s a disgrace.
Larry Coggins
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.