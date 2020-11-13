There have been a lot of articles in the news about the Electoral College. I think it is good that all 50 states have a voice in the election of the president of the United States. All 50 states have a say in legislation because of the U.S. Senate. Populations can be concentrated in small areas. We have that here in Washington with 30% of the population in one of 39 counties. What the people in that one county think should be done in the other 38 often becomes law.
John Lee
Sedro-Woolley
