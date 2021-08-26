Regarding the Aug. 8 story "Taking on elk" in the Skagit Valley Herald, a better title would be — "Why not take care of the elk?"
After 14 years, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and tribe co-managers have mismanaged the North Cascade elk herd. Long enough?
Amy Windrope, Fish and Wildlife official, informed the Fish and Wildlife Commission: "It doesn't do any of us any good to have the elk in the valley on agricultural lands where the tribes can't hunt them and we can't hunt them." Also, she stated, "We need them out of the valley and back into the forests." (Skagit Valley Herald, May 2018)
As for working together with Fish and Wildlife, why not ask five farmers forced out of east county due to elk damages? Or 102 other farm owners who responded to the county assessor's elk intrusion damages survey showing over $1.4 million annually in damages or livestock owners facing risks of elk hoof rot disease and liability of livestock getting onto highways? Or the farmer with 10-15 elk consuming grass daily or farmers forced to hire night patrols to scare off elk? Or the 650-acre blueberry farm with over $500,000 of elk damages? Or the school bus drivers worried where and when the next elk will jump in front?
Elk destroy electric fences with their antlers, making fences useless or deflecting the elk to neighbors' fields. Why do some designated permit hunters harvest only hindquarters, leaving carcass remains, forcing farmers to bury? Why have hazing, noisemakers and all other Fish and Wildlife tools supposedly to manage elk been totally ineffective, while the only working tool for Fish and Wildlife is ignoring complaints to the point people quit complaining?
With the elk population goal met and exceeded, why hasn't Fish and Wildlife opened the general hunting season and stopped damages to agriculture?
Randy Good
Sedro-Woolley
