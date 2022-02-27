...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west
central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain tonight through Monday night for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin
flooding tonight. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin
flooding on Monday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife recently told Skagit County commissioners their elk plan is managing elk well, that there was little damage to farms and they were continuing to work with farmers and tribes.
Fish and Wildlife reported the herd count was 1,194. Yet the agency's own 2018 aerial and ground survey (most reliable counting method) showed 2,100 elk, 100 elk over their herd population objective of 1,700-2,000, not counting three calving seasons since. Elk population and intrusion damages grow each year.
The state elk management plan isn't working, and elk must be moved off farms. The Skagit County Assessor's 2019 elk damages survey showed $1.4 million in damages per year.
Every Fish and Wildlife effort to control elk damages to crops and farms for the past 10 years has failed, prohibiting the farmers' right to farm.
Fresh market and organic crops cannot be harvested or sold because of elk contamination. Seed growers need upriver farms to guarantee no cross-pollination for seed growing. Fields of seed crops along with pasture and hay fields are eaten to the dirt causing permanent damage. Blueberry farms are under constant attack from bands of elk. Damage permits are useless. Elk stay in restricted wooded areas during daylight then intrude at night.
Imported elk from Mount St. Helen's, home of a hoof rot outbreak, have taken up permanent residence on Skagit farmland. Elk are spreading the highly contagious hoof rot and contaminating farmland. Described by Washington State University as a devastating disease, livestock are now contracting this disease from elk. It's a painful death and a public health issue.
Where are the officials? Doing nothing is unthinkable.
Keeping farmland in use for food production is key to keeping farmers in business and keeping Skagit's rural lands for the future.
