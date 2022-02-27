The state Department of Fish and Wildlife recently told Skagit County commissioners their elk plan is managing elk well, that there was little damage to farms and they were continuing to work with farmers and tribes.

Fish and Wildlife reported the herd count was 1,194. Yet the agency's own 2018 aerial and ground survey (most reliable counting method) showed 2,100 elk, 100 elk over their herd population objective of 1,700-2,000, not counting three calving seasons since. Elk population and intrusion damages grow each year.

The state elk management plan isn't working, and elk must be moved off farms. The Skagit County Assessor's 2019 elk damages survey showed $1.4 million in damages per year.

Every Fish and Wildlife effort to control elk damages to crops and farms for the past 10 years has failed, prohibiting the farmers' right to farm.

Fresh market and organic crops cannot be harvested or sold because of elk contamination. Seed growers need upriver farms to guarantee no cross-pollination for seed growing. Fields of seed crops along with pasture and hay fields are eaten to the dirt causing permanent damage. Blueberry farms are under constant attack from bands of elk. Damage permits are useless. Elk stay in restricted wooded areas during daylight then intrude at night.

Imported elk from Mount St. Helen's, home of a hoof rot outbreak, have taken up permanent residence on Skagit farmland. Elk are spreading the highly contagious hoof rot and contaminating farmland. Described by Washington State University as a devastating disease, livestock are now contracting this disease from elk. It's a painful death and a public health issue.

Where are the officials? Doing nothing is unthinkable.

Keeping farmland in use for food production is key to keeping farmers in business and keeping Skagit's rural lands for the future.

Randy Good

Sedro Woolley

