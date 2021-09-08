Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
I remember an empty blue sky during the days following 9/11. No jets. No small planes. No helicopters. Just empty sky.
They hurt us so deeply that as a nation we changed. We became the very thing they said we were. And we rained fire on people who had very little to do with the Twin Towers beyond being born into the same culture as the bombers. We scraped the land clean … or not so clean, really. Blood and bits of flesh and bone, theirs and ours. And I am afraid we will never be the hope of the world again.
I read a letter from someone who wants to impeach a president for ending a war. And I begin to realize that some people will never be the persons they once were. People who blushed, who felt shame and guilt when they did something horrendous like caging children, attacking police officers, like murdering people who don’t have the color skin we do. We are damaged … as a nation … as a people … as souls striving toward heaven.
I don’t know if we can come back from this. Not in 20 years. Not in 100.
