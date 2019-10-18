Having known Steve Sexton over several years as a close personal friend, I could not endorse someone with more integrity that Steve Sexton. Politics aside, Steve is a man of faith with high standards in his personal and professional life.

In a nation of extreme partisanship and scandal, it is a privilege and honor to know men of character like Steve Sexton are at the forefront of leadership in our beautiful Skagit Valley.

Jack Wright

Mount Vernon

